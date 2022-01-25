This past Friday. singer/songwriter Claire Guerreso released her latest single “One of A Kind.” She combines all genres into a powerful mixture of her own song creation.

Guerreso specializes in creating music for media outlets such as film and TV. Listeners may recognize her voice from songs that were featured on Grey’s Anatomy, Pretty Little Liars, The Walking Dead, and American Ninja Warrior- just to name a few.

Her ability to write and sing for almost every genre has taken her music around the world. She can write anything from dark, ethereal songs to upbeat dance tracks, and introspective ballads. Guerreso has also received recognition from international DJs, radio stations, and record labels.