This past Friday, the hip-hop rapper with passion has released his latest single “Hampton.” Initially, he started making music as a means to get his thoughts out, sort of like a diary. As a self-taught piano and guitar player coming out of Louisana, Indii started making beats in early 2016. He is known for constructing hype with appealing hooks and melodies.

Taking influence from JUICE WRLD, Blackbear, and Frank Ocean, Indii G is motivated by watching his friends succeed and grow with their music. What started from him as a diary, has blossomed into a dozen singles and an EP with no end in sight.

With more than two million streams on Spotify and Soundcloud, he is constantly building momentum with his velvety echoed layers and infectious beats. As a modest rapper on the rise, Indii G is in it for the warmth of creating a way to put his fruit into feelings for hip-hop heads, DIY, and chillwave creators alike.