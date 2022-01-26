Residing in Toronto, Canada, self-taught producer and singer Chiara Young, produces her own style of music music from her bedroom studio. After struggling for years to find her place in the music industry, she turned her attention to TikTok where she amassed a six-figure following and millions of views in just over a year. On her last record, she collaborated with Walk off the Earth, a Juno-award winning indie pop band from Ontario. Her sophomore effort, How to Lose People, is slated for release next spring via Golden Carrot Records.

Her latest single “Stupid Happy” follows on the heels of her track “I Don’t Wear Skirts”, which Hollywood Life called, “a guitar-powered anthem about feeling happy in your own skin…and your own wardrobe.”

“Stupid Happy began over a zoom session during lockdown, and it ended in a great studio surrounded by friends. Co-working with another producer, Alexander James Healy (Delaney Jane, Sean Frank, Olivia Lunny), was refreshing. It was fun. It was nice to share the “board” for once. Ultimately, in writing Stupid Happy, I wanted to remind myself: no matter what life throws at me, good or bad, I’m grateful to be here, alive and breathing.” – Chiara Young

