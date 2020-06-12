PREMIERE: Toronto’s CONVERSATION release new video for “I’m More Savant Than Soldier”

Toronto’s CONVERSATION hits hard with new video for I’m More Savant Than Soldier off their EP ‘Realization | Release’.

“Shooting this music video was an incredible experience for us, and took an exhausting amount of effort from every member of the band and our team. We are so thankful for the people we have around us who are willing to put their time and talent into a completely independent video like this.

As happy as we are to be sharing this video with the world, we want to make sure that we aren’t taking space away from the Black Lives Matter movement. We remind everyone to remain focused on black voices and the voices of other people of colour.

Please support in any way you can and keep putting love into the world.” – Timothy Bolton

