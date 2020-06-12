Larkins share video for “Are We Having Fun Yet?”

Following their huge release “Are We Having Fun Yet?” the Manchester band, Larkins, unleashes a viral, fan-based video that taps into quarantine culture as well as the growing excitement around them. In the short few weeks that the track has been out, the band’s profile has risen further, with support flying in from both the UK and the USA.

The video takes a look into the bedrooms of 100 of their fans, featuring cameos from members of The Wombats and Circa Waves plus TikTok stars Isacc Frost, Laura Whelan, and Max Loveridge.

Their focus on their fans and their wellbeing is making them stand out, with a new website launched to help fans voice their feelings and worries during the current uncertain times already attracting hundreds of responses.

Larkins has an arena-scale blend of anthemic, synth-laden alt-pop reverberating with a growing number of kids with each subsequent release. They get comparisons to The 1975, YUNGBLUD, and Haim- which will ultimately bring new fans to fall in love with Larkins.

They are ready to become the next big band from the UK.