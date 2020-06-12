Olé Koretsky is a multi-faceted artist, producer, and DJ who recently rose to further prominence as a member of alternative-rock super-group D.A.R.K. The group began to come together when Koretsky met Andy Rourke of The Smiths in 2003 and 2009, while the two worked at NYC-baed internet radio station East Village Radio.

While they began simply operating as DJ outfit and band Jetlag, the late Dolores O’Riordan of The Cranberries — and Koretsky’s life partner — joined the band in 2014 and they began working on music under the new name of D.A.R.K. Their critically-acclaimed debut album, Science Agrees, came in 2016 and the band would go on to open for The Cranberries in 2017.

When O’Rordan tragically passed at the beginning of 2018, it — understandably — put a hold on new music coming from Koretsky. “I spent a couple years self-isolating,” he explains about the following two years after Dolores passed, but ultimately he emerged with a new outlook on life and a handful of songs. “I felt it was time for me to shift focus and rejoin society.”

He released his debut single, “The One” just this past April and now Substream is thrilled to be teaming up with the Uber-talented Koretsky to exclusively premiere his next single, “Signs of Life.” A single that continues to show the expansive sound of this new venture for him, drawing inspiration from artists like The Smiths and Echo & the Bunnymen.

You can find our exclusive premiere of the song, which features Tina Kristina providing additional vocals and a music video shot in the jungles of South Africa, below, following a note from Koretsky elaborating on “Signs of Life.”

“I started writing ‘Signs of Life’ on tour in Europe in 2017. The chord progression was quite similar to what I did for ‘Steal You Away” but the idea for the vocal melody was very different. Dolores really liked the melody and was waiting for me to finish the lyrics. We thought we might include it on a D.A.R.K. release. Unfortunately, the lyrics only came together a few months after she died.

It started out as a song I was writing for Dolores and ended up being a song about Dolores, and that was very difficult. I felt that I couldn’t sing on it and I wasn’t sure if I’d ever want to release it at all.