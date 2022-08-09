Following the recent release of the music video for “Tenet,” Northern Virginia’s Orion links with talented producer Rasneek for the uniquely energetic new single “Send It Up.” For the latest release, Orion takes us back to the club nights — one of the reasons we love life — as he describes the magnetic attraction between him and the perfect woman. As Orion remembers the time, he creates his catalog’s party anthem. Crediting the world’s recent current events behind the making of the soon-to-be hit.

“The current state of the world inspired me to make this record,” said Orion. “It’s Summertime and outside is slowly but surely getting back to where it was before COVID-19. I felt the need to make some crank to help everybody enjoy this new normal. That was my goal with this track.”

“Send It Up” prepares fans for the DMV native’s forthcoming album, currently untitled, coming soon. For daily updates and more, feel free to follow Orion on social media. Orion is an artist-to-watch of 2022 you surely can’t miss.

You may listen to “Send It Up” below.