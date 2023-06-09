Today, Fueled by Ramen alternative/indie-rockers The Front Bottoms have just released their new single, “Punching Bag.” The song is lifted from their upcoming album, You Are Who You Hang Out With, which will be released on August 4th via FBR.

The song’s release is accompanied by an official music video filmed and produced by The Front Bottoms’ on Brian Sella and edited by Dad Filmed It, and can be found below.

You Are Who You Hang Out With was recorded in mule-week spurts with producer Mike Sapone (Taking Back Sunday, Brand New, Mayday Parade), both at The Front Bottoms’ New Jersey studio and Ghost Hit Recording in Massachusetts.

Today, the band have released all of the album details, including the album artwork and track-listing. Pre-Orders are also live now, which can be found here. The album features both “Punching Bag” and the previously released “Outlook,” which arrived earlier this year with a music video also directed and edited by Dad Filmed It.

Later this August, The Front Bottoms will kick off Part 1 of their “You Are Who You Hang Out With Tour” featuring special guests Kevin Devine & The Goddamn Band, which includes a special album release show at Colorado’s legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre happening on August 4th.

Part 2 (9/15 – 10/1) will feature support from Vundabar and see the band performing two-night stands at Boston’s Roadrunner and Philadelphia’s Franklin Music Hall. Part 3 (10/20 – 11/11) kicks off on the west coast with Slothrust supporting, and includes stops at Austin’s ACL Live, Nashville’s Marathon Music Works, and concludes with two performances at New York City’s Terminal 5. Additional special guests for select dates will be announced in the coming weeks. For tickets and more information, visit here.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Emotional Outlook Punching Bag Clear Path Not Joking Paris Fake Gold Brick Batman Finding Your Way Home

Tour dates:

8/1 – 8/16: YOU ARE WHO YOU HANG OUT WITH TOUR – PART 1 WITH SPECIAL GUESTS KEVIN DEVINE & THE GODDAMN BAND

9/15 – 10/1: YOU ARE WHO YOU HANG OUT WITH TOUR – PART 2 WITH SPECIAL GUESTS VUNDABAR

10/20 – 11/11: YOU ARE WHO YOU HANG OUT WITH TOUR – PART 3 WITH SPECIAL GUESTS SLOTHRUST

8/1 St. Louis, MO The Pageant

8/2 Kansas City, MO Grinders Crossroads

8/4 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

8/5 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

8/7 Portland, OR Grand Lodge

8/8 Seattle, WA The Paramount

8/10 Berkley, CA UC Theatre

8/11 Anaheim, CA House of Blues

8/12 Los Angeles, CA The NoVo

8/16 Honolulu, HI republik^

9/15 Montreal, QC MTelus

9/16 Toronto, ON HISTORY

9/17 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre

9/19 Columbus, OH KEMBA LIVE!

9/20 Milwaukee WI The Rave

9/22 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom

9/23 Indianapolis, IN Old National Centre

9/24 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

9/26 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre

9/28 Boston, MA Roadrunner

9/29 Boston, MA Roadrunner

9/30 Philadelphia, PA Franklin Music Hall

10/1 Philadelphia, PA Franklin Music Hall

10/20 San Diego, CA OMA

10/21 Las Vegas, NV When We Were Young – Las Vegas Festival Grounds #

10/22 Las Vegas, NV When We Were Young – Las Vegas Festival Grounds #

10/24 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre

10/25 Albuquerque, NM El Rey Theatre

10/27 Oklahoma City, OK Diamond Ballroom

10/28 Austin, TX ACL Live (Moody Theater)

10/29 Dallas, TX The Factory Deep Ellum

10/31 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works

11/2 Birmingham, AL Iron City

11/3 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre

11/4 Atlanta, GA The Eastern

11/5 Columbia, SC The Senate

11/7 Raleigh, NC The Ritz Raleigh

11/8 Silver Spring, MD Filmore Silver Spring

11/10 New York, NY Terminal 5

11/11 New York, NY Terminal 5

# Festival Date

* Album Release Show with Say Anything

^ No Kevin Devine