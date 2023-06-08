After feeding fans with his Yung And Dumb EP back in January, which featured previously released single “Kome On,” Virginia rap vigilante SauceGod returns on the Jofis Beats-produced quick-strike “Midnight Nostalgia.” The laid-back coming of age story set to soothing sonics is centered around the grief that comes with growth.

Born Antonyo Thomas, Sauce is a rising talent hailing from VA. Perfectly blending the genres of Hip-Hop, Pop and Trap-Soul with southern melodies, Sauce creates unique sonics that take listeners on a sonic journey while highlighting his storied past.

In a exclusive press statement to Medium Creative Agency, the Commonwealth creative reveals:

“I made this song during a self reflective season in my life. Having to change my surroundings, heart posture and mind frame from what I was used to, this record served as a pep talk to myself. A reminder it’s ok to evolve into the best version of me.”

Stream SG’s “Midnight Nostalgia” below via United Masters and press play on his most recent project Yung And Dumb.