Stream the energetic new single by red-hot emerging New York City Rock band Wicked Willow, titled “Crossin Rivers,” out now, via Matthew Glover. Inspired by the iconic British Rock sound of the 60s and 70s, the band delivers their latest single, the follow-up to their previously released hit “Magic,” with classic rock, doom, and psychedelia edge that carries strong poetic themes outlining a desperate search for that muse; that dream-lover who holds the power to inspire and uplift them on their journey forward in music. Stream “Crossin Rivers” below and across all digital streaming platforms.

Wicked Willow consists of vocalist Matt Glover, bassist Phil Duke and Elliot Kafton on the drums. On the latest release, the band’s heart-on-sleeve storytelling shares their music journey with intense riffs and powerful drum patterns inspired by hard rock and heavy metal.

In the song, Matt Glover sings, “I’ve been running for what I need, Entertain me, baby, and believe in me // I swear there is no greater want in my being, than lovin’ sweetly – letting go of my steam.”

The band accompanied the new single with a live visual, shot at Brooklyn’s Strange Weather studio, the band offers exclusive in-studio doc footage, showcasing them in their element. Similar to the live venue, the band is a perfect blend of energy, emotion, rebellion and organic expression that ropes you in from the very start.

Watch them perform “Crossin Rivers” below and follow them on social media.