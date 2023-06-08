Continuing his Road To Riches campaign, P.G. County’s own Olumide taps labelmate Grxzzly for the small screen interpretation of his Sergio Cortez & FiveOhTrez-produced standout “My Bank.” The 10-track LP, which was spearheaded by fan favorites “Flip” featuring Chelly The MC, “Toxic In The City,” and “This Feeling,” clocks in at just under 30 minutes and includes additional production from Vicious Varez Visions, Dizzee Beats, and Justin Loring as well as guest vocals compliments of Chris Allen, Allysa, Trilla Kay, and KILASI.

In a exclusive press statement to Medium Creative Agency, the PGN Records signee reveals:

“When I first heard the instrumental I knew this record would be fun. The beat is magnetic and screams OUTSIDE, so we had to make sure the music video was equally polarizing. We had a great time filming it as it served as another opportunity to talk our sh*t.”

Olumide grew up in Maryland, where he casually began to make music with his brother as a high school student. His talent blossomed quickly, and soon, it became apparent that he was destined for bigger things. Olumide began performing in front of any audience that would have him, rapidly upgrading to multiple appearances at Baltimore Soundstage. Easily one of the most promising artists to emerge from the DMV, Olumide officially secured his spot sonically with the release of #BeenDope (Mixtape), which currently boasts millions of streams. Solidifying himself on the stage alongside Hip-Hop heavyweights like Curren$y and A Boogie wit da Hoodie as well as in the booth with other local entertainers like WillThaRapper and Ciscer, Olumide is a man on a mission, refining his craft and further developing his impressive lyrical abilities.

Check out the Machina Media directed visual for “My Bank” via YouTube and stream Road To Riches in it’s entirety on your DSP of choice below.