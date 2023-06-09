Today, Warner Music Nashville’s multi-platinum rising star Gabby Barrett has just released a brand new single, “Glory Days.”

With the song, Barrett soaks up a moment of blissful and simple perfection, which she says mirrors her real life. “Glory Days” is also the next chapter for Barrett, and is already garnering massive support from Country Radio coast-to-coast, and is the iHeartCountry New Music Spotlight for today, June 9th.

“This song means so much to me and is about all the little things that make my life so full,” shares Barrett. “These are my ‘Glory Days’ and I’m so excited to introduce my sophomore album with it.”

Having strong creative input with “Glory Days” as the first release off her hotly anticipated sophomore album, Barrett co-wrote and co-produced the song. She also wrote the song alongside Emily Weisband, Seth Mosley, and James McNair, lyrically laying out a humble world of family and faith — filled with quiet mornings, front porch swings, and pure gratitude for the little things. Of course, Barrett delivers all of these lyrics with strong emotional resolution through another soaring and powerful vocal performance.

Meanwhile, on the production side, Barrett approached this single as co-producer with Ross Copperman to give the song it’s propulsive, heart-thumping sound that further melts arena-rocking guitars and pounding drums into the tender Country sway of someone who knows that right here, right now, she has it all.

Currently joining Kane Brown on select dates this summer including the iconic Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, on June 23rd, the Pennsylvania native will also return home to headline a postgame concert for the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on August 11th. The show is included in all game tickets for the Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates game that night. Tickets are available now at pirates.com/gabby.

Click here for a complete list of upcoming shows and ticketing information.