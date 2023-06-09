Today, Anberlin have just announced that they will be releasing their new EP, Convinced, on June 30th via Equal Vision Records.

Convinced follows Anberlin’s 2022 EP, Silverline, which marked the band’s first new music in eight years. On Convinced, high-powered alternative rock meets a new wave influence to create a correspondence of light and dark moods. Entering Feral Sound Studios in Tampa, Florida, the band self-produced the EP alongside help from friends Tim McTague (of Underoath), Chad Carouthers, and JJ Revell.

Additionally, Anberlin have released the EP’s first single, “Lacerate,” which can be heard below. The song itself builds on an electronic beat before fully turning into a full-band dynamic, giving way to a stadium-ready breakdown near the two minute mark lead by thick guitars, pulsating drums, and even some unclean vocals.

Diving into the lyrics of “Lacerate,” vocalist Anberlin’s Stephen Christian explains, “Lacerate is about a toxic and dysfunctional relationship; it’s about feeling trapped and existing only to hear negative things from the person you’re with; it’s a song about disillusionment, longing for release, and the conflicting emotions that come with a troubled relationship.”

Anberlin will hit the road for a run of dates supporting Yellowcard this July, alongside planned appearances at two dates of the Is For Lovers festival and at Furnace Fest in September. Their full tour schedule can be found below.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Lacerate Decoder Banshee Animals Nothing More

Tour Dates:

6/24 – Stateline, NY @ Lake Tahoe Is For Lovers Fest

7/2 – Thompson, CT @ Capulet Fest

w/ Yellowcard

7/27 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

7/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

7/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

8/01 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park – Gallagher Square

8/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

8/04 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

8/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

8/08 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion Denver

8/20 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Iowa is For Lovers Fest

9/22 – Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest