Holiday Five: Tedy shares their favorite holiday films

If you’ve been reading Substream for a while, you may have seen our weekly Take Five column, where we highlight our five favorite songs from the previous week. For the month of December, we wanted to highlight of our love and appreciation of the holidays by doing something special for our readers. So for this month, we present you with a special variation of Take Five with the Holiday Five.

We’ve gotten together with some amazing artists and music industry people to chat about their five favorite holiday movies. This will be more than a weekly column, so be sure to check in every day to see who joined us to talk about their favorite holiday movies.

Our next piece this month comes from Tedy — head below to see what their favorite holiday films are!

It’s weird, I wouldn’t really call myself a Christmas or holiday person but I definitely do enjoy the movies and content that come out around that time of year.

These are my top 5 because there’s always such a strong sense of nostalgia and adventure associated with them for me. The Grinch, Home Alone and The Santa Clause I was just obsessed with as a kid. Every year on repeat! Just Friends, because Ryan Reynolds is just the perfect human. Lord of the Rings (the whole franchise prequel and sequel): although not a Christmas movie per day, they used to always come out around December time. Then it just became a habit to lock myself in and watch the whole thing around that time of year haha.

The Grinch

Home Alone

The Santa Clause

Just Friends

Lord of the Rings (prequel and sequel)