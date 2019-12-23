For Christmas, Rising Country Singer Bekx Shares, “I Still Believe”

Getting into the holiday spirit, rising singer/songwriter Bekx spreads a little holiday cheer with the release of her Christmas-themed video, titled, “I Still Believe”. Move over Mariah, this new star delivers a catchy new tune that is a true gift to all.

Bekx flaunts her own Santa suit for the new visual as she sits next to the fire and Christmas tree and hypnotizes us with her amazing vocals and sing-a-long melody. Perfect-timing, festive and energetic, Bekx evolves into a superstar on the new holiday track. Well-decorated, the singer drops off her most promising track yet.

Bekx on making “I Still Believe”:

“As the holidays approach, I would like to take a moment to express my gratitude and appreciation for your past and continued support. This year has been so incredible and I could not have done it without all of you being behind me. Wishing you a harvest of blessings, good health and good times.”

“I Still Believe” is directed by Jim Brown. For more on Bekx, follow the rising star on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for daily updates and new music.

Watch “I Still Believe” below.