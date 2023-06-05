Continuing his Ants & Elephants 2 campaign, VA’s Boogie AKA Boogie3x taps R&B vocalist P.Lee for the CheckTheCredits directed clip to “Certified.” The small screen interpretation of the Illien Rosewell, best known for his instrumentation with OutKast’s Big Boi and rising Hip-Hop act Khi Infinite, produced collaboration finds the seasoned wordsmith delivering his signature braggadocious bars while giving a tour of a luxury estate.

Executive produced by Nottz, the sequel to 2017’s ‘Ants & Elephants’ is comprised of 13-tracks and includes features from Mannie Rozay, Treie, Pappa Grande, Mo Breez, Ruqx a Don, and ElzMoneyMuzik. Additional production on the project comes by way of 1500 or Nothin’ sound architect PointGuard, DJ Sparc, The Reloaded Band, CrummieBeats, Don Kevo, and Jimbo Wam.

Watch the music video for “Certified” and stream Ants & Elephants 2 in its entirety on your DSP of choice below via HBE/Better Music Group/Raw Koncept.