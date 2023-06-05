In conjunction with the announcement of his forthcoming project COLORMAN: YELLOW, scheduled to drop later this month, LVRN’s rap rookie of the year Kye Colors‘ delivers a brand new collaboration with Deante’ Hitchcock‘s titled “NOW + LATER.” Featuring vocalist Tonye Ayeba, the Natra Average & Pitt the Kidd produced track serves as a sequel to the Missouri musician’s previously released single “Lately” and once again spotlights the challenges associated with maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

J’Kye Slatton PKA Key Colors is a rapper and producer from the south side of Kansas City. Showcasing his passion for music from an early age, Kye began writing songs as early as age 5, often using crayons as his instrument of choice. Today, Kye has evolved into a vibrant and innovative artist, weaving intricate stories and evocative melodies into each captivating cut. Following a sync on Peacock’s original series Bel-Air and his freshly inked partnership alongside ATL music powerhouse Love Renaissance in conjunction with Wasteland Records, the talented Hip-Hop act is poised to be your favorite artist’s favorite artist.

Stream “NOW + LATER” below on your DSP of choice via Wasteland Records and watch Kye Colors’ visual for “Lately.” COLORMAN: YELLOW is set to be released June 15th.