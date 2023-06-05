Big Block and his Block Entertainment record label have introduced hip hop to several of the genre’s biggest stars ever in Atlanta rap legends Yung Joc, Young Jeezy, Gorilla Zoe, and Boyz N Da Hood. The label continues to build on the legacy with the introduction of its newest signee BBA Trigga. And with the formal introduction, the Atlanta-bred recording artist drops his biggest single yet in the anthem “LIMPIN.” Stream it here via Human Re-sources/The Orchard and watch the accompanying visual below.

Produced Kavi “KXVI” Lybarger and Space Cadet Sean, “LIMPIN” delivers honest and brash lyrics that offer a glimpse of the flash and politics of street life. In the Diamond District-directed visual, BBA Trigga dishes out a cinematic depiction from the dark grit of the security lens along with a pragmatic and stern warning to haters and hussies alike.

BBA Trigga has lived troubled life on the streets that has given him the content he uses in his raps today to become one of the new generation’s most promising stars. Trigga caught fame in 2022 with his breakout single “Poppa Perc,” which later led to a string of hits in this year’s previous hit, “Bankroll.” Big Block discovered BBA Trigga while on the rise as the two originate from surrounding areas, and the mogul saw the limitless potential in the protege. Big Block has always had an eye for spotting future legends, turning them into superstars, and, most of all, undying love for Atlanta. Based on the track record, it’s safe to say that BBA Trigga is guaranteed to be Big Block’s next success story.

“LIMPIN” arrives on the heels of the rising star embarking on a 20-city radio tour with the intention of achieving charting success. The new single is the perfect origin point for newfound fans and a memorable moment for day-one fans. After the single, you may continue to follow the emerging artist’s journey on social media.