Today, celebrated and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer singer/songwriter Neil Young has announced that he will be heading out on tour in the west coast this summer — for the first time in four years. Young will be joined by special guest Chris Pierce.
The tour will kick off on July 1st at John Anson Ford in Los Angeles, California and continues down the coast with stops in Santa Barbara, California; Paso Robles, California; San Diego, California; Berkeley, California; Bend, Oregon; Ridgefield, Washington; Auburn, Washington; Jacksonville, Oregon and Napa, California.
Tickets will go on-sale this upcoming Wednesday, June 14th at 10am local time here.
In an effort to help minimize scalping and keep ticket prices at face value for fans, Young is collaborating with the venues ticketed by Ticketmaster to make sure tickets can only be resold at their original price. Fans that want to sell their tickets at these venues can use Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange.
Tour dates:
Saturday, July 1 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford
Sunday, July 2 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford
Tuesday, July 4 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford
Wednesday, July 5 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford
Friday, July 7 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
Saturday July 8 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Tuesday, July 11 – San Diego, CA – The Shell
Thursday July 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
Saturday, July 15 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek
Monday, July 17 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Tuesday July 18 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Thursday July 20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Sunday July 23 – Napa, CA – Oxbow RiverStage