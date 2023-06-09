Today, celebrated and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer singer/songwriter Neil Young has announced that he will be heading out on tour in the west coast this summer — for the first time in four years. Young will be joined by special guest Chris Pierce.

The tour will kick off on July 1st at John Anson Ford in Los Angeles, California and continues down the coast with stops in Santa Barbara, California; Paso Robles, California; San Diego, California; Berkeley, California; Bend, Oregon; Ridgefield, Washington; Auburn, Washington; Jacksonville, Oregon and Napa, California.

Tickets will go on-sale this upcoming Wednesday, June 14th at 10am local time here.

In an effort to help minimize scalping and keep ticket prices at face value for fans, Young is collaborating with the venues ticketed by Ticketmaster to make sure tickets can only be resold at their original price. Fans that want to sell their tickets at these venues can use Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange.

Tour dates:

Saturday, July 1 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford

Sunday, July 2 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford

Tuesday, July 4 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford

Wednesday, July 5 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford

Friday, July 7 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

Saturday July 8 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Tuesday, July 11 – San Diego, CA – The Shell

Thursday July 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

Saturday, July 15 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek

Monday, July 17 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Tuesday July 18 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Thursday July 20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Sunday July 23 – Napa, CA – Oxbow RiverStage