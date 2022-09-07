After teasing new music last week, today Canadian-rockers Nickelback have officially announced that they will be releasing their new album, Get Rollin’, on November 18th via BMG.

Get Rollin’ marks Nickelback’s first new album in five years, and their 10th studio album overall. Along with the album announcement, the band have released it’s lead single, “San Quentin,” which an be streamed below.

Anchored by a heart thumping beat, “San Quentin” is an edgy, rock adventure, teasing the diverse range of sounds and songs to come on Get Rollin’. The song was inspired after Nickelback front-man Chad Kroeger met a real-life warden from the notoriously high security California prison. The song follows as he plots his clever escape.

“We’ve spent the last few years making a record at a pace that gave us the freedom to create and we can’t wait for everyone to hear the new music,” says Nickelback. “We’ve missed the fans and look forward to bringing the new songs to life on stage, so let’s Get Rollin’!”

Get Rollin’ and Get Rollin’ (Deluxe) will be available via digital platforms and physical CD purchase. The deluxe edition will include four bonus tracks – acoustic versions of “High Time,” “Just One More,” “Does Heaven Even Know You’re Missing?” and “Horizon.” Standard and exclusive versions of the album will also be released on vinyl in 2023. Pre-save/Pre-order here.

Artwork:

Track-listing: