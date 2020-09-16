iDKHOW release title-track from new album, ‘Razzmatazz’

Just over a month ago, I Don’t Know How But They Found Me — consisting of Dallon Weekes and Ryan Seaman — announced their new album, Razzmatazz, and dropped the lead single, “Leave Me Alone.”

Razzmatazz will be released on October 16th via Fearless Records, and now today exactly one month out from release, iDKHOW have released the second single: the title-track. The title-track serves as the closing song for the 12-track Razzmatazz, and is a glossy, piano driven song that shows this duo is committed to diversifying their sound.

Listen to the new single from iDKHOW below, and pre-order Razzmatazz here.

Artwork:

Track-listing: