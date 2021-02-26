For The Band CAMINO, 2020 was supposed to go a lot different. They had just started their direct support tour for Dan + Shay when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, which also caused them to cancel their summer tour plans supporting 5 Seconds of Summer. But after it all sank in and it became clear that the band would need to pivot and shift their plans, they turned to the next best thing: new music.

Instead of constant touring, 2020 saw The Band CAMINO give us two new singles; the Chelsea Cutler collaboration “Crying Over You” and “Roses.” These singles followed the band’s 2019 EP (and Elektra Records debut) tryhard.

Today, The BAND CAMINO have released another new single: “1 Last Cigarette,” which serves as a preview of their highly-anticipated full-length album, which is expected to be released this fall. While they have become known for writing high impact and catchy songs with lovelorn lyrics about perseverance and personal growth, “1 Last Cigarette” reflects on what happens after the party is over.

Leading with the band’s signature vibrant sound, the song encapsulates the euphoria of a great night and the residual after-buzz that permeates when it ends. Lyrically reflecting on the aftermath of a good time, realizing what damage is done after the dust settles, the chorus concluded with, “Now all I’ve got left is 10 missed calls and one last cigarette.”

Listen to “1 Last Cigarette” below, and head here to catch the premiere of the music video at 12pm ET.