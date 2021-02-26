Back in September of 2020, Waterparks surprised fans with the release of a new song called “Lowkey As Hell,” and news of their signing to 300 Entertainment. And today, the band have announced that their new album, Greatest Hits, will be released on May 21st via the label.

The album serves as a follow-up to Waterparks’ wildly successful 2019 album, Fandom, which was released via Hopeless Records and garnered the band their first top 40 debut on the Billboard 200. For fans and critics alike, a follow-up has been wildly anticipated — and the chance to see how the ever-evolving band continues to shape-shift is here now.

To support the album announcement, Waterparks have released a brand new song called “Snow Globe,” which can be heard below. An accompanying music video will be premiered live here today at 3pm ET. For those who have been fans of Waterparks for a while, they’re used to these shifts in sound, and “Snow Globe” finds the band extending themselves more than ever.

Kicking off with a Daft Punk leaning influence and glimmering piano, “Snow Globe” ultimately flawlessly executes the combination of techno, pop, and Waterparks’ knack for writing catchy and engaging songs. It serves as just a taste of what’s to come from the band as they gear up to showcase their musical fluidity with Greatest Hits in just a few short months.

