Waterparks sign with 300 Entertainment + release “Lowkey As Hell”

Perhaps there hasn’t been a more eclectic band from the alternative scene since Waterparks started gaining popularity with their debut album, Double Dare, in 2016. While the core of their sound mainly stayed in tact through their following two full-lengths, 2018’s Entertainment and 2019’s FANDOM, Waterparks has never been afraid of evolving and branching out.

Today, Waterparks have made two big announcements for their band: their signing to 300 Entertainment, and the release of their newest single, “Lowkey As Hell.” After teasing fans over the past few days over the single, including a snippet via Instagram in which vocalist/guitarist Awsten Knight chopped his own hair off, “Lowkey As Hell” should prove worth the wait for fans.

“You don’t have to stick to one thing,” explains Knight. “Over the years, we’ve gotten better at switching it up. By making moves like getting with 300 (an almost exclusively hiphop oriented label) and not forfeiting our guitars once we signed the deal, I think we’re actually taking steps to help rock. Either way, fuck genres and expectations. There’s no reason to be limited.”

Listen to the new single from Waterparks below.