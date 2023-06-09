The Maine have just released two brand new songs on the same day, continuing to push forward and do things unapologetically their way as they always have.

The two new singles, “blame” and “how to exit a room” can be heard below. Both singles will appear on their upcoming, self-titled album which will be released on August 1st, 2023 via Photo Finish/8123 Records.

“In lieu of being too wordy, “blame” was written to myself from myself. This tune is more or less about both placing and accepting blame for things I wish I could redo. The only rub is I can’t go backwards, only forwards,” explains The Maine’s John O’Callaghan.

Alongside the release of the singles, The Maine have released an accompanying music video for “blame,” which was shot and directed by longtime collaborator Guadalupe Bustos in the band’s hometown of Phoenix, Arizona. The authentic energy displayed in the crowd shots was delivered by none other than the band’s fans themselves.

For the first time since 2017’s Lovely Little Lonely, The Maine have returned to producer Colby Wedgeworth, who the band have previously describes as practically their sixth member having previously produced the aforementioned Lovely Little Lonely, 2015’s American Candy, and 2011’s Pioneer.

The self-titled album being released on August 1st just made too much sense for The Maine to pass up, despite it being a Tuesday versus typical Friday release date. The significance of 8123 is, as fans of the band know, a once a lifetime alignment of numbers that hold extensive meaning to the band members and fans alike. Originally, 8123 were the numbers on a parking garage where the band members and childhood friends would hangout growing up. Fast forward to today, and 8123 has been used in their song lyrics, is the title of their own music festival held in their desert hometown biennially, can be seen inked onto many of their fans, is the title of their own record label and also serves as the fanbase’s nickname: the 8123 Family.

The Maine will celebrate the album’s release date with their fans in Denver, Colorado for 8123 Day, where they will headline the Fillmore Auditorium with support from Real Friends and Knuckle Puck. Alongside the show, fans can shop the 8123 Pop Up Shop the day before (July 31st) as well as on show day. Special guests, additional events, and more details will be announced at a later date.

Tour dates:

7/6 – Jacksonville, FL – Sad Summer Fest

7/7 – Clearwater, FL – Sad Summer Fest

7/8 – Alpharetta, GA – Sad Summer Fest

7/11 – Portsmouth, VA – Sad Summer Fest

7/12 – Baltimore, MD – Sad Summer Fest

7/14 – Holmdel, NJ – Sad Summer Fest

7/15 – Philadelphia, PA – Sad Summer Fest

7/16 – Boston, MA – Sad Summer Fest

7/18 – Sterling Heights, MI – Sad Summer Fest

7/19 – Cincinnati, OH – Sad Summer Fest

7/21 – Chicago, IL – Sad Summer Fest

7/22 – Indianapolis, IN – Sad Summer Fest

7/23 – Nashville, TN – Sad Summer Fest

7/25 – Irving, TX – Sad Summer Fest

7/26 – Del Valle, TX – Sad Summer Fest

7/29 – Irvine, CA – Sad Summer Fest

8/1 – Denver, CO – 8123 Day

8/12 – Washington, PA – Four Chord Music Festival

8/25 – São Paulo, Brazil – VIP Station

8/26 – São Paulo, Brazil – VIP Station