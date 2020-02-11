Rival Sons announce new North American tour dates

Two time Grammy-nominated rock band Rival Sons have just announced their plans for a North American headlining tour.

Rival Sons will kick off the coast-to-coast trek this upcoming spring. The band will be bringing out special guests Reignwolf, The War and Treaty, and JJ Wilde on select dates.

Rival Sons will kick off their tour on April 17th at the House of Blues in Anaheim, California and wrap up on May 31st at The Vogue in Indianapolis, Indiana. Presale tickets for the tour will be available Wednesday, February 12th at 10:00AM local time with public on sales starting Friday, February 14th at 10:00AM local time. For tickets and more information visit www.rivalsons.com.

Tour dates:

March 7 – Tampa, FL – Gasparilla Music Festival*

April 17 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

April 18 – Tucson, AZ – Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium

April 20 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

April 21 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

April 22 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

April 24 – Panama City Beach, FL – SandJam Music Festival*

April 25 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

April 28 – Mobile, AL – Soul Kitchen

April 29 – Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall

April 30 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

May 2 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

May 3 – Memphis, TN – Beale Street Music Festival*

May 5 – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal

May 6 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre

May 8 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre

May 9 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

May 10 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm

May 12 – Richmond, VA – The National

May 13 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

May 14 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

May 16 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall

May 17 – Hartford, CT – Webster Theater

May 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

May 20 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

May 21 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

June 13 – Milan, Italy – Mind Milano Innovation District

June 16 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

June 24 – Prague, Czech Republic – 02 Arena

June 26 – Stockholm, Sweden – Gardet

June 30 – Paris, France – Accorhotels Arena

July 3 – Madrid, Spain – Wanda Metropolitano Stadium

July 6 – Lisboa, Portugal – Altice Arena

July 9 – Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle

July 12 – Krakau, Poland – Tauron Arena

July 15 – London, United Kingdom – The O2

July 18 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Manchester Arena

July 21 – Middlefart, Denmark – New Little Belt Bridge

July 24 – Budapest, Hungary – Puskas Arena