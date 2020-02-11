New Found Glory, Simple Plan announce tour w/ Knuckle Puck

Just yesterday, New Found Glory officially announced their upcoming album, Forever + Ever x Infinity, and released the single, “Greatest of All Time.” Today, the band follow that up with another incredible announcement: their joint tour with Simple Plan and Knuckle Puck to take place this summer.

The tour is dubbed the “Pop Punk’s Still Not Dead Tour,” and was announced when New Found Glory, Simple Plan, and Knuckle Puck all shared a video on social media announcing the tour.

It’s finally happening!! It took almost 20 years, but we are stoked to announce that we are heading out on a US tour this summer for the 1st time ever with our friends @newfoundglory! We’ll be bringing @KnucklePuckIL as our special guests so you know it’s gonna be RAD! 🤘🏻⚡️🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/y48kyNU2bi — Simple Plan (@simpleplan) February 11, 2020

With New Found Glory confirmed to have new music coming, Knuckle Puck currently working on new music, one can hope that Simple Plan has something up their sleeves as well.

The tour will kick off on May 29th in St. Petersburg, Florida and wrap up on June 28th in Austin, Texas. Presale information can be found here, with all general tickets set to go on-sale this Friday, February 14th at 12pm local time.

Tour dates:

05/29 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live!

05/31 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

06/02 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

06/03 – New York, NY @ Rooftop at Pier 17

06/07 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

06/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

06/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom

06/12 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

06/13 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

06/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

06/16 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

06/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

06/19 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

06/20 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

06/21 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theater

06/23 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

06/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

06/27 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

06/28 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s