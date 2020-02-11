New Found Glory announce new album + release “Greatest of All Time”

By
Logan White
-
New Found Glory
Photo credit: Acacia Evans

New Found Glory have just announced that they will be releasing a new album, Forever + Ever x Infinity, on May 29th via Hopeless Records. It will be their first full-length album of new material since 2017’s Make Me Sick.

To celebrate the news, New Found Glory have released a brand new song called “Greatest of All Time” — as well as it’s accompanying music video. “This is the record our fans have been waiting for us to make,” guitarist Chad Gilbert says, “The old now feels new and fresh. It was a blast finding ourselves again.”

Check out the new song from New Found Glory for yourself below.

Below you will find the album artwork and track-listing, and head here to pre-order the record.

Artwork:

new found glory

Track-listing:

  1. Shook by Your Shaved Head
  2. Greatest of All Time
  3. Double Chin for the WinNothing to Say
  4. Nothing to Say
  5. Stay Awhile
  6. Himalaya
  7. Same Side Sitters
  8. Like I Never Existed
  9. More and More
  10. Do You want to Settle Down?
  11. The Way You Deserve
  12. Trophy
  13. Scarier than Jason Vorhees at a Campfire
  14. Birthday Song but Not Really
  15. Slipping Away

    Read More: New Found Glory Release New Track After Album Leaks | https://loudwire.com/new-found-glory-greatest-all-time-lyrics-album-leak/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR