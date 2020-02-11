Rage Against the Machine announce 2020 North American tour

2020 is certainly shaping up to be the year of reunions, and perhaps none is bigger than Rage Against the Machine. After a nine-year hiatus, the band originally announced a handful of March warm-up shows and festival headlining appearances, including Coachella, Boston Calling, and Firefly.
Now, Rage Against the Machine have announced their plans for an extensive headlining tour of North America set to take place in the summer of 2020. The band will be joined by Run the Jewels, and will make appearances in cities like Chicago, Cleveland, St. Louis, Portland, and New York City — in which they will perform two nights at Madison Square Garden.
All proceeds from the first three shows — at El Paso, Texas, Las Cruces, New Mexico and Glendale, Arizona — will go directly to immigrant rights organizations. On top of that, portions from ticketing, volunteering, and donations will be given to several different charities throughout the year.
Tickets go on sale this Thursday, February 13th here. Check out all of the upcoming dates from Rage Against the Machine below.
Tour dates:
March 26 — El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
March 28 — Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center
March 30 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
April 10 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
April 17 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
April 21 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
April 25 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
April 28 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
May 1 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE
May 3 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
May 5 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
May 7 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
May 9 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
May 11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
May 14 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
May 16 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
May 19 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
May 23 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
June 19 — Dover, DE @ Firefly
July 10 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
July 13 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
July 17 — Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
July 18 — Festival d’Été de Québec @ Festival d’Été de Québec
July 21 — Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
July 23 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
July 27 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
July 29 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
July 31 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
August 2 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
August 4 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
August 7 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
August 10 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 28 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
August 30 — Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
September 1 — Paris, France @ Rock En Seine Festival
September 4 — Stradbally Laois, Ireland @ Electric Picnic Festival
September 6 — Berlin, Germany @ Lollapalooza Berlin Festival
September 8 — Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena
September 10 — Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena