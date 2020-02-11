Rage Against the Machine announce 2020 North American tour

2020 is certainly shaping up to be the year of reunions, and perhaps none is bigger than Rage Against the Machine. After a nine-year hiatus, the band originally announced a handful of March warm-up shows and festival headlining appearances, including Coachella, Boston Calling, and Firefly.

Now, Rage Against the Machine have announced their plans for an extensive headlining tour of North America set to take place in the summer of 2020. The band will be joined by Run the Jewels, and will make appearances in cities like Chicago, Cleveland, St. Louis, Portland, and New York City — in which they will perform two nights at Madison Square Garden.

All proceeds from the first three shows — at El Paso, Texas, Las Cruces, New Mexico and Glendale, Arizona — will go directly to immigrant rights organizations. On top of that, portions from ticketing, volunteering, and donations will be given to several different charities throughout the year.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday, February 13th here. Check out all of the upcoming dates from Rage Against the Machine below.

Tour dates:

March 26 — El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

March 28 — Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center

March 30 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

April 10 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

April 17 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

April 21 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

April 25 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

April 28 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

May 1 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE

May 3 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

May 5 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

May 7 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

May 9 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

May 11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

May 14 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

May 16 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

May 19 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

May 23 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

June 19 — Dover, DE @ Firefly

July 10 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

July 13 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

July 17 — Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

July 18 — Festival d’Été de Québec @ Festival d’Été de Québec

July 21 — Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

July 23 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 27 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

July 29 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

July 31 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

August 2 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

August 4 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

August 7 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

August 10 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 28 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

August 30 — Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

September 1 — Paris, France @ Rock En Seine Festival

September 4 — Stradbally Laois, Ireland @ Electric Picnic Festival

September 6 — Berlin, Germany @ Lollapalooza Berlin Festival

September 8 — Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

September 10 — Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena