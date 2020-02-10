Megadeth, Lamb of God announce co-headlining tour

Two of the biggest heavy metal bands — Megadeth and Lamb of God — have announced their plans for an extensive co-headlining tour across North America in 2020.

Presented by SiriusXM, the bands will be joined by Trivium and In Flames — making this the must-see heavy package of 2020.

Megadeth, fueled by Dave Mustaine’s triumphant return to the stage following his diagnosis and recovery of throat cancer, will be embarking on their first tour of North America since 2017. Speaking on the announcement , Mustaine says, “Hello me! I’m back again, better than ever and coming to a town near you with Lamb of God, Trivium and In Flames. If you want high octane metal madness this is the tour for you.”

Lamb of God released their first new music in five years last week with the single “Checkmate.” The song is the first to be released from the band’s self-titled eighth studio album, which will be out out May 8th. Commenting on their upcoming co-headline run, Mark Morton, lead guitarist of the band, adds, “The world has never needed heavy more than it does today and top to bottom, this tour delivers! Lamb of God has toured with and been friends with all of these bands for years, but for all of us to be on the same bill is something extra special. Come early and stay late. This is THE metal tour of the year.”

Trivium’s Matt Heafy adds, “We are happy to be a part of the biggest real metal tour of the year. This tour is the main event and represents heavy metal and the culture that goes with it.“

In Flames singer, Anders Fridén also states that, “We were honored to be asked to join this package. We were actually supposed to take this summer off, but of course we couldn’t say no. After playing shows with all of these guys for years, 2020 is going to feel like a kick ass reunion. See you on the road, Jesterheads!”

Produced by Live Nation, this 55-city tour will stretch across summer and fall, kicking off June 12 in Bristow, Virginia and hit every region of the U.S. before wrapping November 13 in Reno, Nevada.

Tickets and VIP packages for all four artists go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 14th at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets & VIP packages beginning Tuesday, February 11 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, February 13 at 10 p.m. local time through Citi Entertainment®. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment. com.

All tour dates can be found below.

Tour dates:

6/12 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

6/13 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

6/14 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

6/16 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

6/17 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

6/18 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

6/20 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

6/21 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

6/23 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Heath Amphitheater at Lakeview

6/24 – Providence, RI @ Bold Point Lake Amphitheater

6/28 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park*

6/29 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

7/1 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theater

7/2 – Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre

7/3 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

7/5 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Music Center

7/7 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

7/8 – Cleveland, OH @Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

7/10 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

7/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO*

7/12 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

7/14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP*

7/16 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

7/17 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

7/18 – Irving, TX @The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory+

7/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

7/21- Phoenix, AZ @ Isleta Amphitheater

7/23 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

7/25 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

7/26 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

7/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

7/30 – Pocatello, ID @ Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

8/1 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

Fall 2020:

10/2 – West Palm Beach, CA @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

10/6 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

10/7 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena

10/9 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center Arena

10/11 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

10/14 – Springfield, MO @ JOH Arena

10/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

10/21 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

10/23 – Huntington, WV @ Mountain Heath Arena

10/24 – Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center

10/27 – Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron

10/28 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

10/30 – St, Paul, MN @ Armory

10/3 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center*

11/2 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena

11/3 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

11/5 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

11/7 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

11/10 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

11/11 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

11/13 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center

*on sale starts 11 a.m. local time