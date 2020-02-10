Carly Rae Jepsen releases new song, “Let’s Be Friends”

Multi-platinum, Grammy, Juno, and Polaris Prize nominated singer/songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen has released a brand new song just in time for those who are happy to be spending Valentine’s Day by themselves.

The new song is titled “Let’s Be Friends” and was written by Jepsen, Ben Romans, Christopher J Baran, and was produced by Romans and Baran. “’Let’s Be Friends’ is about the little lie we all share to soften the blow of a breakup,” says Jepsen. “This Valentine’s Day I’d prefer to just rip off the band aid. See you never!”

The song is out now via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope Records, and you can watch the lyric video below.

Jepsen just kicked off a European tour, which features a sold-out show at O2 Brixton Academy in London on February 8th. Additionally, Jepsen will be performing at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Governor’s Ball.

Check out all of the upcoming tour dates from Jepsen below.

Tour dates:

Feb 10 Paris, FR Le Trabendo

Feb 12 Amsterdam, NL Paradiso

Feb 13 Brussels, BE La Madeleine

Feb 15 Köln, GER Essigfabrik

Feb 16 Hamburg, GER Gruenspan

Feb 18 München, GER Technikum München

Feb 19 Berlin, GER Columbia Theater

Feb 21 Oslo, NOR Sentrum Scene

April 11 Indio, CA Coachella

April 12 Oakland, CA Fox Theater*

April 14 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre*

April 16 Portland, OR Roseland Theater*

April 18 Indio, CA Coachella

June 6 New York, NY Governors Ball

*tickets on sale Friday, February 14 at 10am local