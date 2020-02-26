Against Me!, Baroness announce North American co-headlining tour

Critically and commercially acclaimed Against Me! have just announced their plans for a co-headlining tour of North America for this upcoming May with Baroness.

The tour will visit parts of the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, west coast, and even pieces of the set coast of North America. Against Me! and Baroness will kick off the tour on Friday, May 1st and ultimately wrap up on Saturday, May 30th. Support on select dates of the tour will come from Destroy Boys and Drug Church.

A special fan pre-sale will start today at 10am local time with the password “AM2020.” General on-sale tickets will be available this Friday, February 28th at 10am local time. A full listing of tour dates can be found below, including the previously announced dates for Against Me!

Tour dates:

MARCH

11 – Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts *

12 – Portland, ME – Port City Music Hall *

13 – Pawtucket, RI – The Met *

14 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground *

17 – State College, PA – Re//Bar *

18 – Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre *

19 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry *

20 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall *

21 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel *

22 – Charlotte, NC –The Underground, Fillmore Charlotte *

24 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room *

25 – St. Augustine, FL – Backyard Stage at St. Aug. *

26 – Orlando, FL – The Social *

27 – Tampa, FL – Crowbar *

28 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall *

29 – New Orleans, LA – Republic NOLA *

31 – Jackson, MS – Duling Hall *

APRIL

01 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn *

02 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt *

04 – Atlantic City, NJ – The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival

MAY

01 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theater

02 – Grand Rapids, MI – Intersection ^

03 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave / Eagles Club

05 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue ^

06 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall ^

07 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown ^

08 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s ^

10 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory Concert House ^

11 – Seattle, WA – Showbox ^

12 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre ^

13 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre ^

15 – San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom ^

16 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo #

17 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory OC #

19 – Phoenix, AZ – The Pressroom #

20 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater #

22 – Dallas, TX – The HiFi Dallas #

23 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall #

24 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater #

26 – Nashville, TX – Brooklyn Bowl #

27 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom #

29 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore #

30 – Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater #

* – Stef Churra supporting

^ – Destroy Boys supporting

# – Drug Church supporting