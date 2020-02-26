PHOTOS: Tove Lo and ALMA at The Riv

Tove Lo x ALMA

The Riv // Chicago, IL // February 19, 2020

Proof that you can still be a pop queen in a giant cast.

When Swedish pop star Tove Lo fractured her ankle onstage, fans reacted with a sea of heart emojis and “get well soon” messages on her Instagram. There was a slight fear that she would cancel her tour; after all, how much impact could she have while sitting in a chair? But, the show must go on, and her sold out show in Chicago proved that she can mesmerize a crowd sitting, standing, or propped up with a mic stand as a crutch.

Tove Lo has been a staple in the pop/indie/edm world for years, and her popularity has only risen since the release of her sleeper single “Habits (Stay High)” in 2013. Finnish pop singer ALMA has been opening for the Sunshine Kitty Tour. Tove Lo’s crowds are just as fervent and excited for her as they are for the main act, and it’s easy to see why. From the moment she stepped onstage. ALMA was completely engaged with the audience. Her music is personal and raw, and she took the time to thank her fans after nearly every song. “This is my first show in Chicago!” she said nervously, then openly discussed how homesick she was. “It’s really because of you [all] that I can keep going, I get to talk about my feelings every night.”

Both ALMA and Tove Lo gave incredible performances; my favorite moment of the evening was the duet between the two artists on Tove Lo’s track “Bad as the Boys”. It’s clear the artists have great chemistry together, and their voices on “Bad as the Boys” really compliment each other. As much as I loved seeing Tove Lo, I was blown away by ALMA’s performance and hope to see much more of her in the future.

Tove Lo is currently on tour on the West Coast and will be headed to the U.K. in March. Tickets and more info can be found HERE.

Tove Lo x ALMA