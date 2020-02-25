Sad Summer returns in 2020 with All Time Low, The Maine, more

After a highly successful inaugural year in 2019 in which The Maine, Mayday Parade, State Champs, The Wonder Years, and more teamed up for a dream tour, Sad Summer Fest has announced its return for this upcoming summer.

For its second annual run, Sad Summer Fest will feature All Time Low, The Maine, The Story So Far, Movements, Grayscale, Yours Truly, and Destroy Boys.

“Rock n Roll summer camp just hits a little bit different when you’re with your friends. This tour is going to be something special, something we’ve all been chasing. Can’t fucking wait,” All Time Low frontman Alex Gaskarth says of the band’s upcoming summer with Sad Summer Fest.

“We are excited to partner with Sad Summer Fest this year as the presenting sponsor, and to build on what started in 2019. The audience is perfectly aligned with our customers and employees. And from the bands playing the stage to the teams of people working behind the scenes, we couldn’t ask for a better group of partners. So this summer, we’re looking forward to creating unique, thoughtful experiences to share with our employees and core customers all across the country,” says Adam Sloan, Director of Entertainment, of Journeys Group who will be sponsoring the tour.

Sad Summer will once again feature interactive fan experiences, including activities on site, photo backdrop activations, and much more. Sad Summer Fest is also continuing its philanthropic efforts by partnering with a number of non-profit organizations at both the local and national level to help inspire festival-goers to use their passion for music to give back to their community. This will involve a variety of volunteer efforts, awareness campaigns, and fundraising endeavors.

Pre-sale tickets for Sad Summer Festival will go live at 12pm PT on Tuesday February 25th. Fans can use code SAD to access the pre-sale. General on sale begins on Friday February 28th at 9am PT. More info on tickets can be found here.

Tour dates:

07/17 – Sacramento, CA @ Papa Murphy’s Park at Cal Expo

07/18 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim – Outdoors

07/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rawhide Event Center

07/21 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live!

07/22 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Outside Lawn

07/24 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater

07/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

07/28 – Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE!

07/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

07/31 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

08/01 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

08/02 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage

08/05 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

08/07 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

08/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage @ the Mann

08/12 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

08/14 – Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom – Outdoors

08/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave