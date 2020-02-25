Words From A Waldman: Fake Figures’ Bob Bradley Helps Rank Deftones’ Albums

Bob Bradley does A LOT. In addition to being the bassist for Fake Figures, he also has his own PR firm called Bradley Public Relations & Marketing, AND, most importantly, he is a loving husband and father. I also truly enjoy his company. Anyway, speaking of gushing, there are few bands that people gush harder over than the Sacramento five-piece known as Deftones. Read below for our 100% subjective album rankings.
Shove it:
-
Adrenaline (1995)
SW: Debut record. Debut spot on this list.
BB: I’ll always think of Adrenaline as being the most popular deftones album with its older fan-base members who likely kept this music close to his or her chest purely because of “that sickass time Bryan was in the pit during Engine No.9”.
SW: That was more than seven words, Bob. We’re already off to a less than stellar start. I’m bored.
BB: (duh duh duh duh duh duh duh)
-
Saturday Night Wrist (2006)
SW: (wrist wrist wrist wrist wrist wrist wrist)
BB: Every Deftones album is underrated.
SW: BEWARE!
BB: RAPTURE!
SW: I love that this album has a song named after the cheat code in Contra.
BB: I miss the original Nintendo.
SW: There’s definitely a hole in the earth without it.
BB: Better days were to come…
-
Gore (2016)
SW: That’s what she said.
BB: OH MY GOD THAT REFERENCE FROM THE OFFICE IS SO AWFUL AND NON-CLICHED AND I HAVEN’T EVER HEARD IT IN ANY CONTEXT OUTSIDE OF THE TV SHOW. Ever. (pauses) Prayers/triangles.
SW: My hearts/wires are with you.
BB: Chino’s lyrics on this record rule.
SW: Chino is an underrated lyricist.
BB: Would you say that he is a doomed user?
SW: My hearts/wires are with him.
BB: (snarls)
SW: I’m an energetic dude, and I appreciate this album’s lack of energy. It was like a refreshing non-energy energy drink.
-
Deftones (2003)
BB: Speaking of energy, this album is HEAVY.
SW: I’ll say it: This album should be ranked higher on this list.
BB: I’ll battle-axe you!
SW: I love the album’s opening scream. Epically crushed, passionate, and sincere.
BB: Flawless production. The band’s sound on this record is better than any prior or subsequent release.
SW: It had me on needles and pins the entire time!
-
Koi No Yokan (2012)
BB: I was seriously obsessed with this album when it came out AND about six months ago I had the “Swerve City” Belching Beaver beer. It was tasty. Very tasty.
SW: You don’t need to graphic the nature so much, Bob. What happened to you? Seriously, dude. What happened to you?
BB: Simplicity almost always works and I almost always work.
SW: This. Album. Is. A. Trip.
-
Diamond Eyes (2010)
BB: We can’t be silly when talking about this album. Chi Cheng was the heart of deftones and this is the first post-Chi record.
SW: Such a sad loss.
BB: Eros.
SW: Eros.
-
White Pony (2000)
BB: People are going to yell at us.
SW: LET THEM YELL!
BB: (covers ears)
SW: I have Deftones street cred. I went to the signing for this album at the Virgin Megastore in Times Square. I yelled “FAR” at them. At least two band members smiled. That was cool.
BB: Did you feel (wait for it, wait for it) elite?
SW: Dude, I was just a teenager.
-
Around The Fur (1997)
BB: 1997.
SW: 1997.
BB: Best album.
SW: Best album.
BB: Be quiet.
Fine. Enjoy this playlist while driving? Deftones rule, bro.