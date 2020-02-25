Soccer Mommy released brand new single, “bloodstream”

This upcoming Friday, Soccer Mommy — twenty-two year old Sophie Allison — will be releasing her highly-anticipated new album, color theory, via Loma Vista Records. You can pre-order the album here.

Now, Soccer Mommy has released one more song to keep fans excited: color theory opener, “bloodstream.” On top of the release, there’s accompanying Bella Clark-animated video. Not only that, but Soccer Mommy has announced that she will be making her late-night TV debut tomorrow, February 26th on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

On explaining color theory and it’s themes, Sophie Allison notes:

“i want the record to feel like a relic from the past that’s been damaged and degraded with age, because it kind of represents the problems that i’ve developed as i’ve grown up, and how they’ve changed me. the album centers around three different sections that are signified by three colors: blue, yellow, and gray.

blue symbolizes sadness and depression. the songs in this section are bloodstream, circle the drain. royal screw up, and night swimming; these all represent different parts of sadness/depression. the next section yellow, which symbolizes sickness – both physical and mental. these songs are crawling in my skin, yellow is the color of my eyes, and up the walls. this section is about my anxiety, my mother’s terminal illness, paranoia, and how all of those things have affected my relationships with people. the third and final section is gray, which represents darkness, emptiness, and loss. these songs (lucy, stain, and gray light) are about a fear of death, inner demons, and trauma.

‘color theory’ circles around these main three themes, but it is also about youth and aging, and how these problems develop and affect you as you grow up.”

Track-listing:

bloodstream circle the drain royal screw up night swimming crawling in my skin yellow is the color of her eyes up the walls lucy stain gray light

Tour dates:

03/16 – 03/22 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse*

03/27 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle*

03/28 – Washington, DC @ 930 Club*

03/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer*

04/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel*

04/04 – Boston, MA @ Paradise* SOLD OUT

04/05 – Boston, MA @ Paradise*

04/07 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral*

04/08 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix*

04/09 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop*

04/11 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall* SOLD OUT

04/17 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall^

04/18 – Madison, WI @ Majestic^

04/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave^

04/22 – Denver, CO @ Gothic^

04/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room^

04/25 – Boise, ID @ Deathproof Coffee^

04/26 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom^

04/27 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos^

04/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore^

04/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda^

05/01 – San Diego, CA @ The Stage Room at UCSD^

05/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom^

05/03 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf^

05/05 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s^

05/06 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall^

05/07 – Dallas, TX @ Granada^

05/09 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom^

05/17 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Festival

06/04 – Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret

06/05 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Slaktkyrkan

06/06 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Hotel Cecil

06/08 – Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow

06/09 – Berlin, Germany @ Frannz Club

06/11 – Koln, Germany @ Bumann & Sohn

06/12 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/13 – Brussels, Belgium @ La Botanique

06/15 – Paris, France @ Petit Bain

06/16 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

06/18 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

06/19 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity

06/20 – Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon

06/22 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

06/23 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s

06/24 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

06/25 – Leicester, UK @ O2 Academy Leicester

06/28 – London, UK @ Finsbury Park #

06/30 – Dublin, IE @ Trinity College %

07/02 – Barcelona, SP @ Vida Festival

07/17 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

08/02 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

*w/ Tomberlin

^w/ Emily Reo

# w/ Kings of Leon

% w/ HAIM