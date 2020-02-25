Tool announce spring headlining tour dates

Tool, who recently won a Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance for their song “7empest,” have just announced their plans for a spring headlining tour of North America. The band will be continuing to support their album, Fear Inoculum, which came out in 2019 — their first since 2006’s 10,000 Days.
Tool will kick off their newly announced tour dates on April 16th in Miami, Florida and wrap up on June 23rd in San Francisco, California. Tickets for the new dates go on-sale this Friday, February 28th at 10am local time — with the exception of Sioux Falls, South Dakota and St. Louis, Missouri which are on-sale at 12pm local time. A limited number of VIP packages are available exclusively to Tool Army members this Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 10am local time. Blonde Redhead opens April 16 to May 5; The Acid Helps opens May 29 to June 23 (except Bonnaroo performance).
Check out all of the upcoming tour dates for Tool below, including their previously announced dates.
Tour dates:
February 28 Auckland, New Zealand Spark Arena
February 29 Auckland, New Zealand Spark Arena
March 9 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena
March 11 Portland, OR Moda Center
March 12 Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Center
March 14 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center Arena
March 16 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center
April 16 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena
April 17 Orlando, FL Amway Center
April 19 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
April 21 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
April 22 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena
April 24 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena
April 25 Uniondale, NY Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
April 28 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
April 29 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre
May 1 Wilkes Barre, PA Mohegan Sun Arena
May 2 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Centre
May 4 Toledo, OH Huntington Center
May 5 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
May 29 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
May 31 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
June 2 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
June 4 Winnipeg, MB Bell MTS Place
June 6 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
June 7 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center
June 9 Madison, WI Kohl Center
June 10 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center
June 12 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo Festival
June 13 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
June 16 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena
June 17 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Center
June 19 Colorado Springs, CO Broadmoor World Arena
June 22 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
June 23 San Francisco, CA Chase Cente