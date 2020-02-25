Tool announce spring headlining tour dates

Tool, who recently won a Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance for their song “7empest,” have just announced their plans for a spring headlining tour of North America. The band will be continuing to support their album, Fear Inoculum, which came out in 2019 — their first since 2006’s 10,000 Days.

Tool will kick off their newly announced tour dates on April 16th in Miami, Florida and wrap up on June 23rd in San Francisco, California. Tickets for the new dates go on-sale this Friday, February 28th at 10am local time — with the exception of Sioux Falls, South Dakota and St. Louis, Missouri which are on-sale at 12pm local time. A limited number of VIP packages are available exclusively to Tool Army members this Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 10am local time. Blonde Redhead opens April 16 to May 5; The Acid Helps opens May 29 to June 23 (except Bonnaroo performance).

Check out all of the upcoming tour dates for Tool below, including their previously announced dates.

Tour dates:

February 28 Auckland, New Zealand Spark Arena

February 29 Auckland, New Zealand Spark Arena

March 9 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena

March 11 Portland, OR Moda Center

March 12 Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Center

March 14 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center Arena

March 16 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center

April 16 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena

April 17 Orlando, FL Amway Center

April 19 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

April 21 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

April 22 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

April 24 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena

April 25 Uniondale, NY Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

April 28 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

April 29 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre

May 1 Wilkes Barre, PA Mohegan Sun Arena

May 2 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Centre

May 4 Toledo, OH Huntington Center

May 5 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

May 29 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

May 31 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

June 2 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

June 4 Winnipeg, MB Bell MTS Place

June 6 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

June 7 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center

June 9 Madison, WI Kohl Center

June 10 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center

June 12 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo Festival

June 13 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

June 16 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena

June 17 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Center

June 19 Colorado Springs, CO Broadmoor World Arena

June 22 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

June 23 San Francisco, CA Chase Cente