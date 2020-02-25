Chloe Moriondo releases new song and video, “Ghost Adventure Spirit Orb”

17 year old phenom Chloe Moriondo has released her second single of the year, “Ghost Adventure Spirit Orb.” The single opens up a whole new world for Moriondo, adding an electric guitar to her distinctive ukulele sound.

The single follows the previously released “Kindergarten,” which marked the singer/songwriter’s first release via Public Consumption Recording Company, which is a joint venture with Elektra Music Group.

Moriondo commented on “Ghost Adventure Spirit Orb,” stating that, “Ghost Adventure Spirit Orb is inspired by my experiences dealing with mental illness in high school and the ways I cope with it. The song started off being about how I want to just be a disembodied orb captured on camera on one of those cheesy ghost-catching TV shows. I wanted it to show how a lot of my years in high school have been spent in a gooey daze with no motivation, so I used music and my spirit orb world to escape reality.”

Moriondo is currently supporting Cavetown along his UK/European tour. In April, will join Girl In Red for select tour dates before making UK festival stops in July. Check out all of her upcoming tour dates below.

Tour dates:

FEBRUARY

24 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – SWG3 Studio Warehouse*

26 – Manchester, United Kingdom – O2 Ritz*

27 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – O2 Institute*

29 – London, United Kingdom – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire*

APRIL

13 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston ^

14 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas ^

15 – Austin, TX – Emo’s ^

JULY

12 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – Glasgow Green %

19 – Southwold, United Kingdom – Latitude Festival %

* – with Cavetown

^ – with Girl In Red

% – festival date