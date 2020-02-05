Slipknot announce 2020 Knotfest Roadshow

Today, Slipknot announced the 2020 Knotfest Roadshow featuring A Day To Remember, Underoath, and Code Orange.

Following the enormous success of this traveling tour last year, the multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning hard rock band, SLIPKNOT have announced that they will once again be hitting the road this summer.

Last year, the Knotfest Roadshow drew the largest crowds in history for Slipknot and this year’s expectations are through the roof.

The tour begins in Syracuse on May 30th and hits another fifteen cities before ending in The Woodlands, TX on June 25th. Much like last year’s Knotfest, it is expected that tickets will be in very high demand, seeing as this is one of the biggest tours of the summer.

According to Corey Taylor, Slipknot’s frontman, “We set a precedent last year – Knotfest is a showcase where you never know what to expect. This year is no exception. The bands we have represent all corners of our musical world, just like we do. And they’re exciting as hell. I can’t wait to watch and enjoy them along with the rest of the fans.”

Drummer and vocalist of Code Orange, Jami Morgan states

“We’re very grateful to get the opportunity to do a full tour with Slipknot on the Knotfest Roadshow. Slipknot is one of the bands that we have had at the top of our list to be able to open for and hopefully be exposed to their amazing, cultural crowd that’s been around for a really long time. We’re very much looking forward to showing some new people what we can do.”

Full Dates For Knotfest 2020

Saturday, May 30, 2020 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview*

Sunday, May 31, 2020 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

Tuesday, June 02, 2020 New York, NY Madison Square Garden**

Thursday, June 04, 2020 Quebec City, QC Centre Videotron

Friday, June 05, 2020 Montreal, QC Centre Bell

Saturday, June 06, 2020 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Monday, June 08, 2020 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

Wednesday, June 10, 2020 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Friday, June 12, 2020 Memphis, TN FedExForum

Sunday, June 14, 2020 Orlando, FL Amway Center

Monday, June 15, 2020 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Wednesday, June 17, 2020 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Thursday, June 18, 2020 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Saturday, June 20, 2020 Birmingham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Monday, June 22, 2020 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

Tuesday, June 23, 2020 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Thursday, June 25, 2020 The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion**

* Not featuring A Day To Remember

** Not featuring Code Orange

In addition to the tour, Slipknot has gone all out with their VIP packages, offering four separate tiers.

The Unsainted Front Row Package – includes 1 front row ticket* OR 1 general admission pit ticket, exclusive pre-show backstage tour led by one of the Slipknot crew members, commemorative group photo with your ‘Unsainted’ tour group**, collectible Slipknot 2020 tour poster, signed by members of Slipknot, cash bar with 2-drink tickets.

The Nero Forte Pre-Show Experience – includes 1 premium reserved ticket in the first 10 rows* OR 1 general admission pit ticket

The What’s Next Pre-Show Experience – includes 1 premium reserved ticket in the first 20 rows* OR 1 general admission pit ticket.

The Solway Firth Ticket and Merch Package – includes 1 reserved seated ticket OR 1 general admission ticket.

*specific seating location may vary by venue

**photo does not include band members

All packages come with

Limited edition Knotfest Roadshow 2020 embroidered patch

Collectible Slipknot 2020 poster

Eco-friendly branded water bottle

Slipknot 2020 VIP merchandise gift

Designated VIP-only fast lane for merchandise shopping before general doors until the first artist performance

Official Knotfest Roadshow 2020 fan experience laminate

Dedicated venue entrance

Dedicated check-in staff.

The Unsainted Front Row Package, Nero Forte Pre-Show Package and The What’s Next Pre-Show Package all feature VIP early entry to the venue, a Slipknot branded messenger bag and an invitation to a special pre-show lounge and interactive experience curated by Slipknot, which will include: