A Day to Remember have just announced that they will be heading out on a fall headlining acoustic tour. Dubbed the “Reassembled: Acoustic Theater Tour,” the band will be performing a catalog spanning acoustic set each night in theaters across the U.S. The band will be bringing out Wage War as support, who will also be performing an acoustic set each night.

The acoustic tour is set to kick off on November 29th at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee and wrap up on December 21st in Orlando, Florida. Special artist pre-sale tickets begin tomorrow, October 4th at 10am local time, with general on-sale tickets following on Friday, October 7th at 10am local time.

A Day To Remember is currently out on their North American Just Some More Shows headline tour which features special guests The Used, The Ghost Inside (on select dates), Movements, and Magnolia Park. Just Some More Shows kicked off in Pensacola, FL over the weekend and will traverse the country through a performance on October 28th in Irvine, CA.

For tickets and more information on A Day To Remember’s upcoming live dates, head here.

Tour dates:

10/1 – 10/29: JUST SOME MORE SHOWS WITH SUPPORT FROM THE USED, THE GHOST INSIDE (SELECT DATES), MOVEMENTS, AND MAGNOLIA PARK

~The Used | ^The Ghost Inside | @Movements | %Magnolia Park

11/29 – 12/21: REASSEMBLED: ACOUSTIC THEATER TOUR WITH SUPPORT FROM WAGE WAR

October 4 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Zoo Amphitheatre [email protected]%

October 7 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park [email protected]%

October 8 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

October 10 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds [email protected]%

October 11 – Seattle, WA – WAMU [email protected]%

October 13 – Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Resort & Casino [email protected]%

October 14 – Spokane, WA – The Podium [email protected]%

October 16 – Grand Junction, CO – Amphitheatre at Las Colonias Park [email protected]%

October 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater [email protected]%

October 21 – Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl at The Palms Hotel [email protected]%

October 22 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

October 23 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

October 25 – Lubbock, TX – Lonestar Amphitheater [email protected]%

October 27 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheater [email protected]%

October 28 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre ~^@%

October 29 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

November 29 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

December 1 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

December 2 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

December 5 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

December 7 – Rochester, NY – Kodak Theatre

December 8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

December 9 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theater

December 11 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

December 12 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theater

December 14 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

December 15 – Memphis, TN – Cannon Center

December 17 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center

December 18 – St. Petersburg, FL – Mahaffey Theater

December 20 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center

December 21 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Philips Center