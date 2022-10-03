Today, the Arctic Monkeys have announced that they will be heading to North America for a tour in the summer/fall of 2023. They will be joined by the acclaimed Irish band Fontaines D.C.
The tour includes two nights at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium and a stop at The KIA Forum in Los Angeles. Fans can register here for Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale now through October 4th at 10am EST. Presale will begin October 6th at 10am local and general onsale starts Friday, October 7th at 10 am local. Get tickets here.
The tour will be in support of their upcoming album, The Car, which was announced in August and will be released on October 21st.
Check out all of the announced North American tour dates below.
Tour dates:
Friday, August 25, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
Sunday, August 27, 2023 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Saturday, September 2, 2023 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Sunday, September 3, 2023 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann
Thursday, September 7, 2023 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
Friday, September 8, 2023 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
Saturday, September 9, 2023 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
Monday, September 11, 2023 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Tuesday, September 12, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
Friday, September 15, 2023 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Saturday, September 16, 2023 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Monday, September 18, 2023 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
Friday, September 22, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Saturday, September 23, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum
Sunday, September 24, 2023 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Tuesday, September 26, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Wednesday, September 27, 2023 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Friday, September 29, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – The KIA Forum