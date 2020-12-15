Rising British indie-pop band Pale Waves have just released their latest single, “She’s My Religion.” The single serves as a love letter that sees front-woman Heather Baron-Gracie embracing her sexuality and stepping into her own to become the artist she didn’t see in music when she was growing up.

The single is off of their new album, Who Am I?, which will be released on February 12th, 2021 via Dirty HIt. Pre-order the album here, and listen to the nostalgic grunge-pop single, “She’s My Religion” below.

“She’s My Religion” follows lead single “Change,” a catchy, retro-guitar track made up of stories of heartbreak from Heather’s friends, reflecting the different moods and emotions that we all go through. You can head here to listen to “Change,” which was first played as Annie Mac’s Hottest Record In The World on BBC Radio 1.

Who Am I? – the follow-up to the band’s 2018 debut album My Mind Makes Noises which amassed over 70 million streams worldwide, opens up a bold new chapter for Pale Waves. Heather’s songwriting holds the last few years of her life up to the light, reflecting on her own mental health and growing pains – depression, distraction, and feelings of darkness – but also her experience of falling in love and becoming more open about her sexuality, emerging with a newfound clarity and optimism.

Who Am I? acts as the Pale Waves manifesto, inspiring inclusivity, self-discovery, and the notion of being whoever the hell you want to be. On the making of the album, Heather says “for me, music and art is for people not to feel so alone and isolated. I want to be that person my fans look up to and find comfort in.”

Who Am I? was recorded primarily in Los Angeles alongside producer Rich Costey (Muse, Foo Fighters, Sigur Rós), before the Coronavirus lockdown forced the making of the album to go virtual, with Heather remaining in LA and the rest of the band returning home to record their parts in their bedrooms, sending them back to LA to be added into the record.

