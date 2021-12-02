Today, Memphis May Fire releases their official music video for the fourth (and latest) single “Somebody.” The band have spent the past several months thrilling their dedicated legion by dropping four new tracks, all released via longtime label Rise Records.

Earlier this year, Memphis May Fire dropped a one-two punch with a pair of explosive songs — “Blood & Water” and “Death Inside.” The full-on riff fest “Bleed Me Dry” followed suit. “Blood & Water” is one of the fastest growing hits of the band’s career. It was accompanied by a powerful video and cruised onto the SiriusXM Octane airwaves. Revolver called it a “return to form” and noted that the song boasted an “absurdly melodic lead lick that cuts through the chugging breakdowns like a hot knife on butter.” Meanwhile, “Death Inside” reminded fans of the band’s sonic heft and was evidence of why Memphis May Fire have remained one of the scene’s standouts. The latest song, “Somebody,” features all the sonic hallmarks fans know and love about MMF.

The band plans to release more music in 2022!

