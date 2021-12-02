Today, Substream Magazine is giving our readers a first listen to Feral Vices new five song EP “With Offerings”, set to release on Friday, December 3rd.
Recorded in the spring of 2021 with Nik Bruzzese, the EP provides plenty of riffs you can bang your head to and melodies you can sing along with.
Created by accident after the crumbling of two different bands, the two friends behind Feral Vices, Alexander Hoagland (guitar, vocals) and Justin Cottner (drums), had a newfound vigor and drive. With the simple goal of making music that the two of them would want to listen to, Feral Vices was allowed the freedom to be whatever they wanted it to be and found its comfortable place in the conversation of other two-piece bands like Royal Blood and Death from Above 1979 while bringing in influences not found in those bands like the Jesus Lizard and Refused. Photo & Video: Mat Schladen IG: @matschladen