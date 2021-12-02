Today, Substream Magazine is giving our readers a first listen to Feral Vices new five song EP “With Offerings”, set to release on Friday, December 3rd.

Recorded in the spring of 2021 with Nik Bruzzese, the EP provides plenty of riffs you can bang your head to and melodies you can sing along with.

Created by accident after the crumbling of two different bands, the two friends behind Feral Vices, Alexander Hoagland (guitar, vocals) and Justin Cottner (drums), had a newfound vigor and drive. With the simple goal of making music that the two of them would want to listen to, Feral Vices was allowed the freedom to be whatever they wanted it to be and found its comfortable place in the conversation of other two-piece bands like Royal Blood and Death from Above 1979 while bringing in influences not found in those bands like the Jesus Lizard and Refused. Photo & Video: Mat Schladen IG: @matschladen

Check out he EP’s third single + music video “Covered In Blue”

“Covered in Blue was written as a bit of an abstract short story about someone losing a friend and imagining the feelings they have in a sort of fantasy setting. Musically, it’s a love letter to the 90’s alternative rock scene and attempting to expand on some of the things they were doing at that time in that scene. The video was done by our friend and photographer, Mat Schladen, as a kind of visualizer for the story in the lyrics.“ – Alexander Hoagland, guitar/vocals

“If you’re craving a raw, stripped down, pure rock sound, Feral Vices is what you need. Their sound is straight forward, in your face and no fluff!!”

-Substream Magazine-