Stockport, England’s Matter of Mind holds a sound unique to their own with catchy choruses and rhythms certain to have you hooked and wanting more. The raw energy the band brings is emotionally driven. Their guitar rhythms are sure to cement them at the forefront of the next wave of guitar driven music. “Take It Back” definitely solidify’s Matter Of Mind’s spot in the Rock/Emo Pop genre!

“This song is incredibly special to all of us. It was a bit of an emotional rollercoaster for us all when it came together, it was one of the most cathartic song writing experiences we’ve had as a band to date. The song is very self reflective whilst also acting like a mirror of someone else’s actions. It almost portrays a feeling of realising everything you thought was right, was all wrong. Everything you know is wrong, and you’re right about it. It goes to show that yourself and others actions effect each other more than most probably realize. It’s a bit of a deep cut for myself and hopefully one that people can latch on to, like the lyrics latched onto me. We’ve had this track under our belts for way over a year now, but now feels like the right time to release it after the incredibly difficult year or so the world has had.”

J Lambert-Philp, Vocals



Pre-save link: https://ffm.to/takeitback2021

Produced, Engineered and Mixed by Callum Benson at Steel City Studios. Mastered by Grant Berry at Fader Mastering.

