Substream Records is proud to welcome Losers Club to the label! They are back and ready to drop new music, with their label-debut single, Fux W/ Ur Head, dropping March 5th.

Pre-save their new single HERE!

The Rochester Emo-Rock duet is fronted by Nate Blasdell, known for lead guitar and singing BGV’s in the melodic hardcore band I Set My Friends on Fire. In Losers Club, Blasdell opts for a poppier, less abrasive sound, akin to that of The All-American Rejects. With backing from Andy Champion, guitarist, the music is tight, concise, and anthemic.

Talking about the effect 2020 had on the band, and what to expect in 2021, they had this to say in a post from their Instagram account: “This year was a rollercoaster to say the least. What started as four, turned to three, then three became two, and now here we are, stronger than ever with 2020 in the rearview and so much to look forward to in 2021. New sound. New look. New album. New era.”

Get ready 2021, Losers Club is coming for you.

