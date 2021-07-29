Call Me Karizma, a multi-genre artist from Minneapolis, has signed to Thriller Records. Thriller Records is a new label founded by Bob Becker, the mastermind and founder of world-renowned alternative rock label, Fearless Records.
With influences of rock, hip-hop, pop, and punk, Karizma is the voice of the unheard and outcasts. He does not shy away from storytelling, covering topics on mental health, politics, and relationships.
A career built off of touring, Karizma has also developed a strong presence online amassing over 175 million streams on Spotify, tens of millions of views on YouTube, and millions of followers throughout social media platforms. In late 2020 he released his first major album “To Hell With Hollywood” as an independent artist. With no manager or label, he charted on Billboard’s Top 200 Album Charts.
Karizma has seen international success with a strong fanbase in countries such as Russia, Germany, and Ukraine. In 2021 he will be headlining a United States tour to support an EP called “Bleached Serpent” set to be released late September.
Bleached Serpent Tour Dates
Sept 30th – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
Oct. 2nd – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge
Oct. 4th – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge
Oct. 5th – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
Oct. 6th – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
Oct. 8th – Madison, WI @ The Annex
Oct. 9th – Indianapolis, IN @ Emerson Theater
Oct 10th – Chicago, IL @ The WC Social Club
Oct 13th – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe
Oct 14th – Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse Stage and Grill
