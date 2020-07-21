Nick Thomas from The Spill Canvas Ranks Bon Iver’s Album Catalog

I had the chance to catch The Spill Canvas play a stellar set at the Roxy with The Juliana Theory on November 1, 2019. Before the show, I connected with singer/guitarist Nick Thomas and we planted the seed for this piece which ranks Bon Iver’s studio albums. Enjoy the fruits of our labors.

4. I, I (2019)

SW: Shot through the heart and you’re to blame.

NT: Wrong Bon, Scott.

SW: Shit, Nick. Shit. I was jovial till you pointed that out. Breathe, Scott. Breathe. I, I need to do so.

NT: ANYWAY, we need to talk about Bon Iver. This is the band’s newest record and I haven’t spent enough time with it to love it as much as the others.

SW: We agree.

NT: I see what you did there. “I, I” like it.

SW: Haha. This album sounds like an acid trip.

NT: Agreed. Heady. All over the place. Many layers.

3. 22, A Million (2016)

SW: Were there 22 layers? Or were there a million layers?

NT: Actually, there are six-hundred-and-sixty-six layers… Surprised you missed that equation.

SW: My bad, bro. I need to lay off of that moon water.

NT: I personally have never drank the moon water.

SW: Thanks for being so honest.

NT: Of course! This is Bon Iver’s electronic and futuristic record. Auto tune is quite prominent here.

SW: Modern Iver.

NT: Rustic and futuristic at the same time.

SW: I like that!

NT: Same. I like the “out there” lyrics. It’s a solid homage to the past while moving into the future.

2. For Emma, Forever Ago (2008)

SW: We moved into the future forever ago.

NT: Clever girl.

SW: I’ve told you so many times, man. My name isn’t Emma, man.

NT: Clever man.

SW: You blindsided me!

NT: This record blindsided me! I love it. It is his flagship album and established the legend of his stature.

SW: Cabin. Mono. Wisconsin. Lo-fi.

NT: Exactly! Classic indie rock. I gravitated towards his capacity for vulnerability.

SW: There are no creatures to fear with this album.

NT: Agreed. 2008 was a great year for my band and for music.

SW: I mean this album was definitely low fidelity.

1. Bon Iver (2011)

NT: This self-titled is album is not a wash and is my favorite Bon Iver record.

SW: Girl, same. I love the full band element that he brings.

NT: It bloomed and evolved perfectly in a crazy layered melodic fashion.

SW: Grammy winning!

NT: Uge.

SW: Uge. The world felt that he came out of nowhere with it. But really, he never (Beth)/rest(s).

NT: Solid way to end this piece by referencing my favorite song from this record!

SW: Thanks, Mr. Thomas. See you in Minnesota, WI!

Listen to Bon Iver. Listen to The Spill Canvas.