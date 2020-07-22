Jason Derulo unveils brand new single, “Take You Dancing”

Today, multi-platinum singer Jason Derulo has announced the release of his highly-anticipated new single, “Take You Dancing.”

The song — released via Atlantic Records — is a sultry, Latin-inspired track that is accompanied by the official Tik Tok dance video. An official visual is set to drop in the upcoming weeks.

“In these times, we all need a song that’s going to uplift us,” notes Derulo of his latest single. “Hopefully “Take You Dancing” can be a light in these trying days.”

Currently featured on the cover of Apple Music’s influential New Music Daily playlist,“Take You Dancing” was first heralded by Derulo with a series of social media posts directing his millions of followers towards the single’s pre-save. Derulo will further celebrate the track’s arrival with a highly anticipated live appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America “Summer Concert Series,” set for this Friday, July 24th.

