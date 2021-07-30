Richmond, Virginia rockers Flight Club first came on our radar here at Substream back in 2019, when we teamed up with the band to premiere their single, “Discount Drugs.” At the time, the band had just signed to Richmond based Open Your Ears Records and were gearing up to release the Alan Day (of Four Year Strong) produced EP, Recreational Love.

Fast forward to nearly two years later, and today Flight Club released their debut full-lenght record, Until the Sun Drowns. Like every other recording artist, the band had unexpected time off from touring, which allowed them to shift all of their attention towards their debut record. The result is a release that shows Flight Club haven’t lost their way, or what helped grabbed our attention here in the first place.

Until the Sun Drowns is a collection of songs that span a wide variety of vivid emotions fueled by Flight Club’s desire to connect with their fans and listeners on the basis of honesty. And once again, Substream is more than excited to team up with the band — this time for a track-by-track breakdown of the new record.

You can pick up your own copy of Until the Sun Drowns here, and read below to get the breakdown of the album directly from Flight Club themselves.

Another Great Unknown — This was actually the last song we wrote for the record! We recorded the rest of the songs in the spring of 2020 but reunited with our producer, Will Beasley, in December after lockdown and ended up recording one of our favorite songs of the bunch. Lyrically the song is about growing up, shaping and changing your views on the world, and accepting that one day we’ll leave all that we know behind to move onto the next great unknown. Adolescence — Adolescence is ultimately about acceptance. The chorus sings “Well I’ve lost track of my mistakes made. I guess I’ll just take blame that I couldn’t place on another” in an effort to let go of the bad and keep a positive mindset for what’s to come. I’ve Been Kicked Out Of Better Homes Than This — If you’ve seen our band before you’d know that keeping the energy high is very important to us. This song does just that by putting mean guitars in the forefront and having driving drums carry throughout the entire song.

High Roller — Early in the songwriting process, we sat down with Will and listened to a ton of music together, pulling inspiration from all sorts of different genres and bands. With High Roller we were able to pull the guitars down a bit, focus on drum and bass elements to set a dancy tone, and follow it up with falsetto vocals which we hadn’t played with too much previously. It was a fun challenge for the band to push ourselves creatively. Dust Bunny — Dust Bunny was the first song we started tracking in the studio. It does a good job to encapsulate a lot of the different guitar tones used throughout the record, as well as marrying some of the harder hitting loud moments with the more delicate sounds found on the album. This song is about holding yourself back and letting the past prevent you from growing. Two Tongues — We take influence from a lot of riffy, guitar driven rock bands such as The Foo Fighters, Rage Against The Machine, and Four Year Strong to name a few. Two Tongues was our chance to throw on a mean fuzz and let the strings do the talking. Good Company — Good Company was another song that we recorded after the initial round of tracking with Will. We came back about a month or so later feeling like we were missing something, which we then found with this track. This song celebrates the many parties and gatherings we had with our friends throughout our early 20’s, addressing how we always wished things were different but ultimately never wanting to change a thing Like You Mean It — We wouldn’t be true to ourselves if we didn’t have a punk track on the album! Like You Mean It brings back the fast chord changes, distorted vocals, and fast drums while taking a stab at the social media era we currently live in. Visitors — Visitors addresses anxiety and mental unrest through the lense of Aliens and astral projection. When we were demoing this song out, Drew, our former guitar player, and Charlie, our vocalist, both labeled this song “Visitors” without each other being aware. When we continued to write the lyrics we decided to keep the alien aspect of it’s creation alive while using it as a metaphor for mental health. Come Back — Come Back is one of the most personal songs on the album. It was written after Charlie and Alex lost their friend Kenny to suicide. Kenny was a phenomenal bass player and artist and the bass guitar Alex plays in the music video for the song was actually the bass Kenny played previously in a band with Charlie. (Info on resources regarding mental health and suicid prevention can be found here and here). Patterns — Patterns reflects on the themes presented throughout the album. Starting with recounting youthful summers brought up by Adolescence early in the record, and continuing through loss of life with Come Back, the verses of Patterns readdresses these themes one last time before stating that these moments are what shape who we are.